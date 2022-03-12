easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $6.07 on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

