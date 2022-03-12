Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 159.8% from the February 13th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $11.72 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $14.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

