Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the February 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after buying an additional 236,212 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,050,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 29.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,456 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,198. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

