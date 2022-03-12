Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Up 92.0% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the February 13th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $17.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 55I LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 30.6% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $193,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

