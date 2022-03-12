eBay’s (EBAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

eBay stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,216,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

