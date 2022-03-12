eBoost Market Cap Hits $437,771.82 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $437,771.82 and $728.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.00 or 0.00272546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001352 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001670 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

