Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of EVT traded up C$1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$133.67. The company had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 489. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$125.93. Economic Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$116.00 and a 52-week high of C$136.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$750.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.34 million during the quarter.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

