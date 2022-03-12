Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.42 Million

Brokerages expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $175.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.00 million. Ecovyst posted sales of $126.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $737.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.80 million to $741.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $792.18 million, with estimates ranging from $773.10 million to $819.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

