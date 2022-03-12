Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Short Interest Update

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 95.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Edoc Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

