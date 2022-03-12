Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,467 shares of company stock valued at $24,773,226 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

