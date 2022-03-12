Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $105,590.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $25.37 million and approximately $105,590.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.23 or 0.06588110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,882.66 or 0.99976673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041791 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

