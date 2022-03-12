electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 175.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 367,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.92. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in electroCore by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 791,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 616,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 562,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 92,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,649 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About electroCore (Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.