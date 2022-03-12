electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 175.23% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
electroCore stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 367,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.92. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.45.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in electroCore by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 791,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 616,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 562,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 92,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,649 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About electroCore (Get Rating)
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
