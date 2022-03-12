Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Cap of $91.19 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $91.19 million and $105,459.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 113.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,915,041,392 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

