Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Element Solutions worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,877,000 after acquiring an additional 679,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,130,000 after acquiring an additional 140,632 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,170 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,414,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,449,000 after acquiring an additional 110,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,543,000 after purchasing an additional 228,017 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. CL King started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

ESI opened at $21.42 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

