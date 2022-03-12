Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ELEMF opened at $1.23 on Friday. Elemental Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.
Elemental Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elemental Royalties (ELEMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.