Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ELEMF opened at $1.23 on Friday. Elemental Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Elemental Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

