Elitium (EUM) Market Cap Hits $56.97 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $56.97 million and $625,696.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00005209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

