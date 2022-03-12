Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the February 13th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Elkem ASA stock remained flat at $$3.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. Elkem ASA has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

