Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) to report sales of $345.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.47 million to $365.60 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $416.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,578,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.