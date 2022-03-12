Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Endava were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Endava by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its stake in Endava by 40.0% in the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 97,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Endava by 25.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Endava stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 1.04. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.25.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

