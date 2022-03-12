Energi Hits Market Cap of $37.83 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $37.83 million and approximately $233,670.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00184222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00026669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00364568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00055105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,885,199 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

