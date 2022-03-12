Energold Drilling (CVE:EGD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Energold Drilling Corp (CVE:EGD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Energold Drilling shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5,120 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31.
About Energold Drilling (CVE:EGD)
