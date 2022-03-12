Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.26

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.26 and traded as high as C$12.79. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 1,067,465 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 29.41, a current ratio of 38.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

