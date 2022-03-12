Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the February 13th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ENSC opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $17.12.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

