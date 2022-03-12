Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,615.00.

GMVHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entain from GBX 2,430 ($31.84) to GBX 2,530 ($33.15) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,400 ($31.45) to GBX 2,700 ($35.38) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of GMVHF stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. Entain has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

