EnterCoin (ENTRC) Achieves Market Cap of $104,915.43

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $104,915.43 and approximately $32.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00105340 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.