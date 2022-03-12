Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 122.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 59,695 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

