Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 4,525 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,025 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 8.1% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 143,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $280.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.10. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.35 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

