Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Hits $1.47

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00003770 BTC on exchanges. Epic Cash has a market cap of $20.42 million and approximately $19,826.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00105458 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,873,476 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

