EpiK Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $6.89 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.84 or 0.06609803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,160.91 or 0.99985477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041667 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

