EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of EPR Properties worth $38,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

EPR Properties stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 303.03%.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.