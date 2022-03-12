Ergo Price Tops $3.13 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $852,745.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00008021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,032.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.09 or 0.06612715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00271037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.78 or 0.00744975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00067741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.10 or 0.00474234 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.04 or 0.00381830 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

