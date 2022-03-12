Ether Kingdoms Token Market Cap Reaches $9,185.91 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $9,185.91 and $18,476.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00033804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00105438 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

