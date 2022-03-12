Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $16.27 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.56 or 0.06594256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,077.98 or 1.00090898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041637 BTC.

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

