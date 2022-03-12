European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $134.42

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.42 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 104.50 ($1.37). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 647,035 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £383.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 134.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

In related news, insider Martin Breuer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £12,200 ($15,985.32).

European Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

