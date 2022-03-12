EvenCoin (EVN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $138,034.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $22,239.95 and $138,034.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.00299222 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004121 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000603 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.01195831 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003422 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

