Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Holdings Boosted by Bluescape Energy Partners LLC

Bluescape Energy Partners LLC boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,937 shares during the period. Evergy makes up about 29.0% of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Evergy worth $182,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.93 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.64 per share, with a total value of $458,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,372 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

