Everipedia Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Everipedia has a market cap of $84.31 million and $4.52 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.48 or 0.06605362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,869.62 or 1.00039000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041413 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,446,926 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

