EverRise Price Hits $0.0009 (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EverRise has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. EverRise has a market cap of $57.73 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00038897 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000762 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EverRise

EverRise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

