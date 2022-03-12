Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,510 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Eversource Energy worth $63,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,076.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 633,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,803,000 after acquiring an additional 579,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after acquiring an additional 548,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 126.2% in the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 735,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,094,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

In other news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.