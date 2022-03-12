Exeedme Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.89 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. Exeedme has a total market cap of $13.11 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.70 or 0.06628345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,128.61 or 0.99995487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041913 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

