Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 283.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,645 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 113,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

