Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 161.4% from the February 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGF opened at $37.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

