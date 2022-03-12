Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.39

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.39 and traded as high as C$7.78. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.76, with a volume of 168,799 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXE shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$695.00 million and a PE ratio of 60.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

