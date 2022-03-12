extraDNA (XDNA) Price Hits $0.0001

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $138,462.65 and approximately $14,113.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,001.69 or 0.99977632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00069992 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.08 or 0.00256543 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00137949 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00261660 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004870 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00033821 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

