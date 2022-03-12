Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 160.6% from the February 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.0 days.

Shares of ARSUF opened at $17.08 on Friday. Fagron has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

