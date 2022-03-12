FairCoin Market Cap Hits $521,862.60 (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FairCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. FairCoin has a market cap of $521,862.60 and $93.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001490 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00047406 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00174050 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

