FairGame Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. FairGame has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FairGame Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

