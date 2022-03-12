Falcon Project Price Down 0.9% This Week (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $757.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.23 or 0.06588110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,882.66 or 0.99976673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041791 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

