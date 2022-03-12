Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 2.75% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $36,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. State Street Corp boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

AGM stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.22. The company had a trading volume of 39,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,965. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 29.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

