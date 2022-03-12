Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FRRVY opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRRVY. Barclays cut shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

